LIST | Haunted houses and attractions in Louisville and beyond

Looking for a fright? Here are some of the most popular haunted houses and attractions around Kentuckiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Spooky season is upon us and there are plenty of places around Kentuckiana that can get your heart racing.

As we count down the days to Halloween, here are some of the top haunted houses and similar attractions in our area. Many of these events are only for those looking for a true fright!

Louisville Haunted Houses

Waverly Hills is a former tuberculosis hospital and geriatric facility that has been around since the early 1900s. Many claim that the people who died there never left...

Guided tours of the historical and paranormal variety are available and there are special "Spooktacular Haunted" tours held in October. The Halloween tours start at $40 per person and the money goes back to the Waverly Hills Historical Society to preserve the building.

Explore the legend of the Pope Lick Monster at two locations in Louisville with the Ultimate Halloween Fest.

Make your way through the Monster Midway and experience Jack Lantern’s Light Show in Pope Lick Park on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 23. On Halloween weekend, you can enjoy the Louisville Halloween Street Festival in Paristown.

General Admission tickets are $29.99.

For the last 20 years, the Baxter Morgue has spooked Louisville residents with the unspeakable creatures that reside inside. The tour lasts 15-25 minutes depending on how quickly you walk. The being in the morgue can touch you, so you may want to move quickly!

Tickets start at $20 and tours are available on Friday, Saturday and some Sundays through Halloween.

If you're up for a scavenger hunt, check out Danger Run. You will use an app to solve clues and visit different haunted spots in Louisville, all from the comfort of your car.

The event is $15 per person, with the option of adding visits to other local haunted attractions.

For the last 30 years, the Haunted Hotel has been a Halloween staple in Louisville. Take the elevator to the 13th floor and immerse yourself into some of your worst nightmares.

The Haunted Hotel has vacancies through Nov. 6. Tickets start at $25.

Kentucky and Indiana attractions

You may or may not want to find out what’s in the barn at this Shelbyville horror. After their brother was captured by police for murder (among other horrific crimes), Theodore and Stitch try to reclaim the family businesses, Black Orchard Meats. But things quickly take a gruesome turn.

The Black Orchard House is open every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30. Tickets are $25.

This is far from your family-friendly state fair. Seymour’s Fear Fair has been featured by USA Today and Forbes Magazine as Indiana’s Scariest Haunted House.

Four major attractions are packed into a single 30-minute walkthrough experience. You can visit the Fear Fair on weekends through Nov. 6. Tickets start at $25.

From the same minds that created Louisville’s Haunted Hotel comes this haunt in Clarksville, Indiana. Malice Manor is more than 10,000 square feet of indoor horror, with “spine tingling screams around every corner.”

Malice Manor is open on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October. Tickets start at $25.

