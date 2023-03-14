The show is named after the woman who started the fashion show. She lost her life to cancer this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Preparing for the Kentucky Derby, with an extremely important cause in mind.

The Kim Heath Hats for Hope Fashion Show aims to further cancer research at UofL Health - Brown Cancer Center. It's named after Kim Heath, a metastatic melanoma cancer patient who died on January 22, 2023.

Heath started planning the fashion show before she passed, according to Chris Fulkerson, fashion show director and friend of Kim Heath.

Fulkerson said the show represents all of the things Kim loved: the Derby, fashion, shopping and most importantly, supporting the cause to beat cancer.

"The Brown Cancer Center was so kind to name this show after her," Fulkerson said. "It will be her legacy."

The show will feature clothing form Dillards, Rodeo Drive and Peplum Boutique.

Attendees can also shop with vendors at the show and enter a raffle, featuring prizes ranging from a stay on the Emerald Coast, to bourbon and spa treatments.

The Kim Heath Hats for Hope Fashion show is Sunday, March 19 at the Olmsted on Frankfort Avenue. Tickets can be purchased online.

