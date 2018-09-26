LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - The Louisville Palace will be transformed into Hogwarts for the Yule Ball — an event Harry, Hermione, Ron and friends attend in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Yule Ball: A Magical Evening at The Louisville Palace will be Friday, Dec. 21 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Guests will be transported into their favorite movie scenes throughout the night, grabbing butter beer in a wintry Diagon Alley or eating in The Room of Requirement with the rest of Dumbledor's Army.

According to a press release, The Delighters, a local band, will perform renditions of musical hits from the movie. Magician David Garrard and palm reading by Professor Trelawney will also be available.

Costumes are encouraged, and Harry Potter trivia with special prizes will happen throughout the night.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $30. Dumbledore's Army VIP tickets that include early venue access with a dinner in The Room of Requirement are $75.

For more information about the event, visit The Louisville Palace website.

© 2018 WHAS-TV