HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Residents in Harrison County are trying to stop a $34 million highway project that could cut right through some farmland and properties.

Highway Superintendent, Glen Bube said the Watson Road Connector will create shortcuts for drivers to avoid long, windy roads.

"Vehicles are also pushing close to your side of the road if sometimes not across the center line," Bube said.

The Watson Road 5-mile connector would join Highways 111 and 135 at Highway 337. It aims to increase safety especially for first-responders and school bus drivers.

"Like in any project, there may be some movement and I don't think the intent is to take anybody's home," Bube said.

The plan is in the early stages so the county cannot tell yet if or how many homes and properties may be impacted.

"Our county doesn't need this and we didn't ask for this," neighbor, Angela Schmelz said. "The connector would take this field behind me."

Schmelz who lives in Laconia believes the connector will put her driveway in jeopardy.

"We'll no longer be able to walk to our neighbor's house, we'll no longer be able to let our kids ride their bikes and we'll no longer feel safe getting our mail," Schmelz said.

Harrison County commissioners approved the plan last week passing it on to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Schmelz has collected 300 signatures so far in an effort to stop the project from moving forward.

"This is rural Harrison County and from the people that I have talked to, we are all in agreeance we want to keep it rural because we like where we live," Schmelz said.

Neighbors who are not happy about the project are planning to attend the County Commissioner's meeting Monday to voice their concerns.

