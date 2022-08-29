Indiana deputy arrested after allegedly falsely identifying himself as New Albany officer

Ralph Weaver has been charged with one count of obstruction of justice and one count of identity deception, both are felony charges.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested and charged after allegedly posing as a New Albany police officer in an accusatory email.

Police say 37-year-old Ralph Weaver has been charged with one count of obstruction of justice and one count of identity deception, both are felony charges.

According to Indiana State Police, in May of 2022, someone sent an email to ISP, the Floyd County Prosecutor's office, the Floyd County Sheriff, the Floyd County Courts system and two regional news outlets.

The email's author identified themselves as a current New Albany police officer and made allegations of officer misconduct within the department. The email claimed that although reports were made, the issues weren't addressed.

"The sender not only identified himself as a particular New Albany officer, but also included a telephone number and identifying information about his family," ISP said in a press release.

After receiving the report, ISP said detectives began investigating the allegations. Police first contacted the officer who allegedly sent the email.

The officer told investigators he hadn't sent the email and had no knowledge of the email being sent, so police began looking into potential identity deception while investigating the allegations.

Following the investigation, the Floyd County Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for Weaver on Monday. ISP says Weaver was a former New Albany City Police Officer.

Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith told WHAS11 Weaver turned himself in after ISP filed charges.