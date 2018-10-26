LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A rare, feathered friend who adopted Bernheim Forest is making his way back to Kentuckian. WHAS has followed the travels of Harper the Golden Eagle for two years, and he's on the move again.

The last ping captured from Harper's GPS attached to his back shows him in Wisconsin.

Bernheim Forest Manager Andrew Berry said he started his migration south toward Bernheim on October 16 and crossed over into the United States on October 23.

Berry said we can expect Harper to arrive in Bernheim sometime in early November where he has returned since 2015.

You can follow Harper's journey here.

