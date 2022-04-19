Silver Alert issued for 89-year-old Seymour man

Deputies said Harold Wilson was last seen Tuesday, April 19 around 6:15 a.m.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old man from Seymour.

Wilson is described as 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a red 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with an Indiana license plate D586UB.

Deputies said Wilson is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-358-2141 or 911.

Seymour is roughly 60 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.