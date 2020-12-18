Hardin County schools to resume in-person instruction January 11

"We truly want our students back at school. We all know that is the best place for them to learn with the most effectiveness and rigor," the superintendent said.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Schools in Hardin County, Kentucky will resume face-to-face instruction on January 11, 2021, according to a release from Superintendent Teresa Morgan.

“There was a surge of positive COVID-19 cases after the Thanksgiving holiday. Waiting until January 11 allows for a possible surge after the New Year’s holiday to fade," Morgan said. "That date is also the one Governor Beshear recently recommended."

Students participating in non-traditional instruction (NTI) will continue learning virtually on the return from Winter Break January 4. The online learning academy will also start back on Jan. 4 and continue through the end of the year.

In-person instruction will be held in the previous hybrid A/B format and will begin Jan. 11 or 12 depending on which group students are in. Students in group A will attend class on Monday and Thursday. Students in group B will attend class on Tuesday and Friday.

The groups will alternate attending class on Wednesday, with group A attending on Jan. 13 and group B attending on Jan. 20. The alternating schedule for Wednesday will continue while schools use the A/B format.

"We truly want our students back at school. We all know that is the best place for them to learn with the most effectiveness and rigor," Morgan said.

Morgan and John Wright, HCS community relations specialist, will host a chat on Facebook Live to discuss the decision. That live chat is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 18 on the HCS Facebook page.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.