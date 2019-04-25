The Hardin County Schools Local Planning Committee voted Wednesday to recommend converting Cecilia Valley Elementary School into a Pre-K through 8th-grade campus.

During the two hours meeting, more than two dozens parents listened as the LPC weighed five options altogether to potentially solve a declining enrollment issue the school district has noticed.

In an interesting approach, 18 of the committee members chose which of the five options they liked best. From there, the two most popular options were voted on again. Option 1, the original solution suggested, won 10-8.

“I'm not really surprised. I'm thankful that it's not Option 5, I'm thankful that it doesn't look like it's going to close our school, but I feel like sometimes people force your hand and call it a choice,” said parent Jennifer Ryan.

According to Hardin County Schools spokesperson John Wright, the declining enrollment is at two schools: Lakewood Elementary and Creekside Elementary. According to Wright, the lower numbers are a result of a lack of new homes in the area.

"When homes don't get built and as children age, obviously there's no children there to replace them, so the enrollment keeps declining," he said.

The second problem, the aging West Hardin Middle School building.

"When you have 600 of your closest friends over every day for eight hours a day for 50-some years, 60 years, almost 70, it sees some wear and tear," Wright said.

The Hardin County Schools local planning committee, a 20-person group made up of school administrators, teachers, parents and community members, also considered closing Cecilia Valley as one of five possible solutions to a big two-part problem.

According to Wright, the original plan called for West Hardin Middle School to be added into Cecilia Valley, which had initially generated some backlash when it was introduced several years earlier.

"It had some opposition from some folks that really didn't think that 8th graders should be in the same facility as kindergartners or preschoolers," he said.

That option considered include:

• Converting Lakewood into West Hardin and sending the Lakewood students to Creekside and Cecilia Valley.

• Turning Cecilia Valley into a preschool through sixth-grade program and then constructing another building for the seventh and eighth-grade students on campus.

• Building a new building for West Hardin Middle School.

• Moving West Hardin into Cecilia Valley and sending Cecilia Valley students to Creekside and Lakewood.

This is only a recommendation. The school board will make the final decision. There will be another chance for public comment before the board votes. The date for that vote is still to be determined.