ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A third school system is closing because of sick students and staff. Thursday, Hardin County Schools announced it will not have school on Friday, February 7. The school system said, because of declining student and staff attendance that is believed to be because of illness.

“We just feel like this is the appropriate thing to do,” HCS Superintendent Teresa Morgan said. “Student attendance numbers are not tremendously bad, but they certainly aren’t the best. Teacher attendance numbers are also below what we normally see. Other key members of our staff - transportation, child nutrition, custodial, instructional assistants – are also not able to come to school because of illness. We are hopeful that an additional day adjacent to the weekend will give everyone some extra time to get better.”

Students and staff will make up Friday's missed day on President's Day, which is Monday, February 17, the school system says.

Earlier this week Washington County and Taylor County Schools closed because of sick students and staff.

