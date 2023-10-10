Iconic 'Pink House' in Hardin County could be torn down for new bypass

Officials said the Pink House sits right outside of the Glendale Historical District. Without that classification, it leave the iconic home unprotected.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — With the huge influx in traffic due to the new Ford electric battery plant in Glendale, traffic problems have already started to impact drivers.

A new bypass proposed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet could now force the owners of an iconic, historic building to move.

Rita Miller has many stories about her home and the antiques in it. She lives in the "Pink House," an unofficial landmark in Hardin County, Kentucky.

A Facebook group -- a few thousand strong -- rallies to preserve it while KYTC considers building a bypass on the property.

"We've had engagement photos, maternity photos, family photos," Miller said. "Our yard has always been open."

The Millers started construction on the house 30 years ago and moved in while it was still being built. From mantles to sinks, there's old fixtures they've saved for decades while anticipating their forever home.

"We rescued it," she said, talking about one antique piece. "Now who's gonna rescue it? It's one thing that we definitely won't be able to take with us."

The couple won't be able to puck up the eight additional mini-houses in the backyard either. Each has its own theme. The décor, mostly antiques, makes the place a lot like a live-in museum.

Ford's new Blue Oval SK battery plant is just a five-minute drive through Glendale from the Millers' home. KYTC expects a lot more traffic and wants to keep it out of the small town.

Officials said the Pink House sits right outside of the Glendale Historical District. Without that classification, it leave the iconic home unprotected if the Cabinet decides to build the bypass.

Miller is worried after 30 years, they won't be able to share the memories in their home.

"I wallpapered all the ceilings, I can't do that again," she said. "I don't know of anything we can actually do again. But now, I enjoy just being content looking at what we've already done."

It's a small pleasure Miller enjoys after decades of hard work.

WHAS11 reached out to KYTC and the Kentucky Heritage Council, but neither would provide an interview or statement. However, KYTC does have a website for public feedback regarding the bypass proposals.

