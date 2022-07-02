Mix-up of kerosene, gasoline leads to house fire, Hardin County Sheriff's Office investigating

HCSO officials are urging anyone who has purchased kerosene recently to inspect it before using it. Using gasoline instead could lead to an explosion.

CECILIA, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning after a fuel mix-up led to a house fire over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said it was investigating an incident where someone went to the 3T Food Mart on Leitchfield Loop in Cecilia, Kentucky to purchase kerosene and ended up with what they believe to be gasoline.

"This can be extremely dangerous," the post said.

In their initial post, the Sheriff's Office did not include the location where the gasoline was purchased.

Officials are urging anyone who has recently purchased kerosene to inspect it before using it.

If you think you may have been given gasoline instead of kerosene, you are asked to contact Deputy Sallee at the Hardin County Sheriff's Office at (270) 765-5133.

ATTENTION HARDIN COUNTY! Anyone who purchased kerosene in the last few days please check to insure it’s actually... Posted by Hardin County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky on Sunday, March 20, 2022

What is the difference between kerosene and gasoline?

Kerosene is typically used for heating, whereas gasoline is used in vehicles and other engine-driven products like lawnmowers, according to Bumgarner Oil. Using gasoline in place of kerosene could lead to fire or an explosion.

Bumgarner Oil suggests smelling each fluid - gasoline will have a stronger smell. However, smell alone isn't a definite way to distinguish between the two.

Here are two other ways to compare the two, courtesy of Bumgarner Oil:

Pour a small quantity of the fluid into a cup. Place it outside for about an hour in a well-ventilated area (because gasoline fumes are flammable). Then check to see whether it is still in the cup, or if it has evaporated or is starting to evaporate. Kerosene needs heat to evaporate, whereas gasoline evaporates into the air much faster at lower temperatures.

Pour a couple of drops of the fluid into a cup. Place the cup on a cement driveway or sidewalk. Light a match and drop it in. See if the fluid ignites or not. Gasoline creates a flame instantly, but kerosene oil does not. Remember, this exercise is potentially dangerous, so ensure no children or pets are present. This test should only be performed by a responsible adult.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.