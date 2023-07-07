KSP: 2 dead following crash in Hardin County

Troopers said the incident happened in the 3600 block of Shepherdsville Road on July 10.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash in Hardin County that left two people dead on Monday.

Troopers responded to the 3600 block of Shepherdsville Road just after 6 p.m.

In their preliminary investigation, KSP said 27-year-old Hunter Bailey was traveling north on Shepherdsville Road when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by Lisa Pearman.

Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene while Pearman was airlifted to UofL Hospital. Police said she later died from her injuries.

KSP said they closed a portion of Shepherdsville Road for several hours during their investigation.

