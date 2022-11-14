Police arrest woman following deadly Hardin County crash

Another person had to be transported by helicopter due to the seriousness of their injuries, police said.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky woman is in custody following a fatal crash in Hardin County over the weekend.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff's office, Angela Chapman was arrested for driving under the influence which resulted in a crash in the West Point area, around US 31, Sunday evening.

Police say Chapman had taken drugs prior to getting behind the wheel.

The crash took the lives of two people and another person had to be transported by helicopter due to the seriousness of their injuries, the citation says.

Authorities say that Chapman drove her vehicle with an "extreme indifference to human life."

Chapman has been charged with murder, first-degree assault and operating a vehicle under the influence of a substance.

