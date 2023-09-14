'We truly apologize for this inconvenience': Hardin County elementary school won't have class on Friday

The district said major work has been underway on Woodland Elementary School's heating and air conditioning systems.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Hardin County students won't have class on Friday, Sept. 15 because of concerns about construction work on the building.

According to a social media post, Woodland Elementary School students won't have class "out of an abundance of caution."

After an inspection a structural engineer completed late Thursday evening, it was recommended that the school not have classes the next day. They were studying "that work and its effects on some structural aspects of the building."

"We truly apologize for this inconvenience and late notice," the district said. "We just found out about this issue late Thursday evening. We will share more information when we can."

All other schools will have classes on Friday. Families will be updated on Sunday about the status of the school.

