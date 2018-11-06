HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two people are in custody after police discovered a body buried behind a Hardin County home over the weekend. Lisa Harvey and Rick Fisher are both charged with murder.

The body was identified as Andrew Folena by the Hardin County Sheriff on Monday.

Police said the case is being investigated as a domestic issue.

According to police, the two suspects are in a romantic relationship, and the female suspect was also in a relationship with the victim. It’s believed all three people were living together in the home.

"It is unusual,” Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said.

Officers said they were tipped off to a possible homicide by an anonymous 911 caller on Saturday afternoon. Deputies were sent to the scene on Ralph Franklin Road to investigate the call.

"They discovered two individuals at that residence- they were separated and interviewed,” Ward said.

Police said initially they didn’t find anything out of the ordinary. But behind the home, they found a trail and that trail led to what appeared to be a freshly dug grave.

"The deputies did an excellent job looking further and making this discovery,” Ward said.

Cadaver dogs were called in to help investigate the scene. The sheriff said the dog alerted the officers to the same pile of dirt.

Harvey and Fisher were arrested and taken into custody. They are both being held at the Hardin County Jail.

►Contact reporter Shay McAlister at smcalister@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Shay) and Facebook.

© 2018 WHAS-TV