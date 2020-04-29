HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Schools and universities are making the tough decisions right now about how to handle graduation ceremonies.

Kentucky has the green light from Gov. Andy Beshear to hold drive in graduations, or push the ceremonies off until fall.

Hardin County High Schools has a different strategy to honor the class of 2020. The plan isn't entirely virtual, either.

"Not having graduation was never an option," John Wright, spokesperson for Hardin Co. Public Schools said. "It's all about being together as best we can be and that's why we wanted this to be a special moment for these students."

In a creative twist, the seniors at the three high schools will get to walk across a stage outdoors at their schools football stadium.

"We just wanted every student to at least have the opportunity to walk across that stage," Wright said. "These students deserve that opportunity, that rite of passage."

The school will have administrators there, and will allow up to six of the students' family members to attend.

"They walk across the stage, they hear their name called, along with all of their certificates and honors," Wright said.

Students will also receive their diplomas in a "safe manner." The district has yet to determine what that will look like. Wright suggested it may mean school principals setting diplomas on a table for the students to pick up.

"It'll be in a social distancing manner," Wright said. "I doubt it will be a hand to hand transfer."

Seniors from each school will receive a call from a school staff member with a time to be at the high school in their graduation cap and gown.

Students will do their recognition separately on select dates in May. Each walk will be recorded. They will then be edited together and the full ceremony will air on HCEC-TV on the date and time graduation was supposed to take place.

"If a grandmother or grandfather or another family member that may be elderly or maybe immune-compromised, they can watch at that time and maybe they can be on the phone at that time," Wright said.

The district looked at ways other schools around the country are preparing to hold graduations. They then came up with four possible ideas and gave the senior a say.

"We wanted to give the senior some choices and we surveyed them and overwhelmingly they said 'hey we want a real traditional graduation,'" Wright said.

Wright said holding the mini-ceremonies outside was an important consideration to maintain social-distancing, although John Hardin and North Hardin have always held their commencements at their stadiums. Central Hardin has typically held its in the gymnasium.

HCS also considered a drive-in option, but Wright said that received a low amount of votes from the student survey.

"That's not what our students wanted. So we're going to do our best to abide by their wishes," he said.

Each school is planning to hold a traditional ceremony on Friday, October 2 and Saturday October 3, if health guidelines allow it. If not, it will be pushed back to November. If they are still unable to hold a mass gathering at that time, there will be no commencement for the Class of 2020.

With many of the districts' students in military families, Wright said the schools didn't want to wait for a traditional ceremony.

"Some students leave us right after graduation so having it in that May time frame was critical for us," Wright said."When they leave here a lot of students may not return."

To show support for the district's senior and the Spring sport athletes who missed out on their seasons, each high school lit up all of its athletic fields and stadiums for 20 minutes and 20 seconds Tuesday night.

"From 8 o'clock until 8:20 and 8 o'clock is the 20th hour in military time," Wright said. "To honor that class of 2020. they deserve it."

This year's graduation may not be traditional, but Wright said it is one the students will remember.

"They can choose to say 'hey I've been dealt a raw hand' or they can choose to say 'hey this is unique. I'm going to accept it and I'm going to make the best of it," he said. "In 20 years, I promise you'll chuckle at this."

The dates for the recorded ceremonies are as follows:

• Central Hardin – May 4, May 5 and May 6 (if necessary)

• John Hardin – May 7 and 8

• North Hardin – May 11, 12 and 13 (if necessary)

• Hardin County High / GED – May 14 and 15 (if necessary) at Central Hardin

