HARDIN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Hardin County Schools are mourning the loss of a high school student after a crash in Elizabethtown.

Police said 16-year-old Ethan English died when he lost control of his car in a curve on College Street and hit an oncoming SUV

In a statement, superintendent Teresa Morgan remembered the Central Hardin junior as a solid student, deeply involved in the JROTC program and his community.

Morgan said they are bringing in counselors to help students and staff.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV