'I had to check it three times' | Hardin Co man wins big in Kentucky Lottery

He plays it every evening, but never expected to win the Kentucky Lottery's 5 Card Cash game's top prize.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Vine Grove man who wishes to remain anonymous won big playing the same game he plays every evening... the Kentucky Lottery.

His persistence finally paid off on Sunday after winning the Kentucky Lottery's 5 Card Cash game's top prize of $100,000.

“I never expected to win. I was pleasantly surprised,” he said.

He purchased the winning ticket at West Point Marathon in West Point, matching the five card symbols in the November 14 nightly drawing.

The Hardin County man couldn't believe his eyes when he checked the numbers online that night. He told lottery officials he checked it three times, and even handed the ticket to his girlfriend to quadruple check.

“My eyes have been failing me lately and it was just a matter of believing them,” he added.

He got his check at lottery headquarters earlier this week, telling officials he doesn't have any specific or immediate plans for the winnings, but says having a little extra cash is nice.

West Point Marathon will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

RELATED STORIES:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.