HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County rape case sat cold for eight years, but not anymore. A Grand Jury indicted 37-year-old Thaddeus Artis for the 2011 crime.

Attorney General Andy Beshear, who announced the indictment on April 11, said the charges come after Artis's DNA matched an untested rape kit.

The kit was one of more than three-thousand back logged kits discovered in 2016. Since then, all kits have been tested, leading to arrests in many unsolved cases.