Louisville Zoo mourns loss of seven-week-old seal pup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their beloved animals.

Emmy, a seven-week-old harbor seal pup born on April 29, died on Monday.

Zoo officials said Emmy was born underweight and had not been gaining weight despite the great maternal care from her mom.

Glacier Run keepers and vet staff help provide support care through feeding and fluid therapy. Still, they say, Emmy was unable to “gain weight and thrive.”

The Zoo called the loss “tough” but said its not uncommon in nature. They said about one-third of harbor seal pups don’t survive on coastal areas due to “starvation, malnutrition, infection and predation.”

“Losing an animal — especially this young — is always hard,” said Dr. Zoli Gyimesi, Zoo Senior Veterinarian. “I’m so proud of the staff for all their efforts; we gave Emmy every chance we could. We are grateful for the many consultations provided by experts around the country and we appreciate the community’s support.”

Zoo officials said a necropsy will be done and results will be released at a later date.

