Harbor House plucks Ken-Ducky Derby winners

There were 46,000 ducks at Waterfront Park April 30. Harbor House sold ducks in 36 states and raised $167,965 this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Harbor House of Louisville plucked the top three ducks from the 19th annual Ken-Ducky Derby according to a press release.

Harbor House is a local non-profit that serves adults with disabilities. Its mission is to “serve adults with disabilities and their families to lead fulfilled and productive lives,” according to the release.

The winners are:

1st Place Grand Prize, winner of the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage– Carol Huelsman

2nd Place, $1000 Prize – Abby Berry

3rd Place, $500 Prize – Ann Daugherty

