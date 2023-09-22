'This really is a harbor': Kentucky's first Intergenerational Life Center opens in southwest Louisville

The 35,000-sqare-foot center is designed to be a hub for adults with disabilities, children and elders to gather together.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Harbor House of Louisville cut the ribbon on Kentucky's first Intergenerational Life Center on Friday.

In a recent news release, Maria Smith, the chief executive officer of Harbor House, called it "a dream come true."

The 35,000-sqare-foot center is designed to be a hub for adults with disabilities, children and elders to gather together. There will be dedicated studios for the arts and classrooms. The building also features an exercise room, a library, a pharmacy, a hair salon and spa, a kitchen and more.

“People can bring their children, aging parents, and family members with disabilities here for care, where they also can see a doctor, fill a prescription, workout in the gym, share a coffee, or have a massage, pedicure, manicure, or a hair appointment, all under one roof,” Smith said.

Mayor Craig Greenberg called it a great day in the metro.

“This really is a harbor, a place where people of all abilities and ages are welcomed with hope, love, and empowerment,” he said.

The goal of the Intergenerational Life Center is to improve the quality of life for participants by decreasing isolation, helping with academic success and expanding current job training programming according to the release.

Intergenerational day centers address both the existing need for childcare and the services that allow adults to age in their homes according to research from the National Institutes of Health.

Harbor House plans to open a child-enrichment center in 2024 for children younger than 5 years old.

