Happy Birthday Roo! UofL Hospital's trauma therapy dog turns two

Roo has been with UofL's trauma team since she was a puppy, and they surprised her with a special treat for her birthday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Hospital celebrated a very special birthday on Tuesday.

Roo, their trauma therapy dog, is turning 2. She's been with UofL's trauma team since she was 8 months old.

Roo meets with patients to give them love, support, and of course lots of cuddles during the healing process. She also meets with family members of trauma patients to help them through their grief and anxiety.

Roo also gives staff and first responders a boost of morale during challenging times and crisis situations. She's been a vital team member during the pandemic, and stays very busy with her job of bringing smiles one tail wag at a time.

As you can see, she's a favorite at the hospital, known for always making a hard situation a little easier to bear.

The UofL staff celebrated Roo's birthday by surprising her with a very special treat... a peanut butter birthday cake. She even had a birthday outfit, fit with a 'Birthday Girl' bandana and a hat shaped like a birthday cake.

