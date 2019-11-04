LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hit musical 'Hamilton' is coming to the Kentucky Center for the Arts this June, but tickets go on sale on today! If you don't want to "throw away your shot" at getting a seat, you'll need to get online, fast.

You can get tickets two ways. You can go online to kentuckycenter.org or visit the Kentucky Center Box Office in person. These tickets will not be available for purchase over the phone.

Tickets don't go on sale until 10 a.m., but a virtual waiting room opened at 6 a.m. on the Kentucky Center website for fans hoping to score a seat. The Kentucky Center warns that tickets purchased from third-party sellers (especially ones available before the tickets are for sale) "may be stolen, counterfeit, or invalid, and may not be honored".

Tickets range from $65.50 to $175.50 with a select number of premium seats that will cost you $395.50. Additional fees will apply to online purchases. There will be a ticket "lottery" for 40 $10 seats for all performances released at a later date.

Four tickets can be sold per household. Ticket orders that meet all the requirements will be processed and delivered approximately 30 days after purchase. You can get in "line" to purchase tickets here.

The Kentucky Center for the Arts is located at 501 W Main St.

