LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After last year's grand champion ham was sold for a record-breaking $2.8 million, this year's grand champion was auctioned off for another seven figures.

The 2019 Kentucky Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast's auction ended after the grand champion was sold for $1 million. The money spent on the ham is donated to the bidder's charity of choice.

Since the first ham breakfast in 1964, Kentucky Farm Bureau has raised nearly $13 million. The first ham ever sold went for $124.

Governor Matt Bevin was at the breakfast, and tweeted a picture of the winning ham.

"This is what a $1M ham looks like...Great turn out today at the ⁦@kystatefair for the ⁦56th Annual @KYFB⁩ Ham Breakfast...#WeAreKy"

