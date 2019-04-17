LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Shooting, after shooting, after shooting. Sometimes it seems gun violence is extremely prevalent in Louisville.

But how is 2019 so far comparing to years past? And what are the solutions?

LMPD said Louisville is around the same pace in 2019 for homicides as it was in 2018. Just last week there were about five homicides in seven days and as of Tuesday night, there are three more shooting victims.

Violence in certain areas of Louisville has changed with the times.



“Fight, go home, come back and fight another day,” James Vines, a ten-year resident of Louisville, said.





"They're gunslingers. that’s how I feel like it is, two cowboys,” another neighbor said.



Other neighbors said basic respect would lay a good foundation for peaceful behavior.



"They need to know what the structure is to be a neighbor. If they're not taught this, then they just run and run and trample over things and have no respect for flowers. But if they’re taught these things, they will respect them," a neighbor said.



Another neighbor likes the idea of changing community circumstance.



"You wouldn’t have all this negativity of these vacant areas, and boarded up areas, ya’ know? a little paint on a house goes a long way."

