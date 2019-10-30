LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Wondering when people in your neighborhood will be Trick or Treating?

We've compiled a list of neighborhoods around Jefferson County and the dates and hours (when applicable) to help you plan your Trick or Treating route. Times and dates are subject to change upon Halloween due to weather:

Anchorage: Oct.31

Bancroft: Oct.31

Beechmont: Oct.31

Cherokee Triangle: Oct.31

Cooper Farms: Oct.31

Hurstbourne: Oct.31

Norton Commons: Oct.31

Old Louisville: Oct.31

Portland: Oct.31

Schnitzelburg: Oct.31

Silver Oaks: Oct.31

St. Matthews: Oct.31

Tyler Park: Oct.31

Wellington: Oct.31

Floyd County, Ind.: Oct.31 6-8 p.m.

