'Truck-or-Treat' to celebrate, uplift community with Halloween fun

This weekend Infinite Homes Realty is inviting the community for a special “Truck-or-Treat” on Oct. 28 at their Dixie Highway location.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are plenty of fun alternatives for kids as Halloween approaches.

Whether it be a home gathering, seeing dazzling decorations in various neighborhoods or even trekking to the enchanting pumpkin displays at Iroquois Park or Kentucky Kingdom – there’s something for everyone.

This weekend Infinite Homes Realty, Supreme Lending and Landis are inviting the community for a special “Truck-or-Treat” on Oct. 28.

According to a news release, the event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will provide fun, kid-friendly games and music along with free meals from food trucks. Event sponsors will also raffle off more than $400 worth of gift cards.

For parents who are looking for tips, there will be agents on site to offer guidance and information about homeownership and financial stability.

Officials say this event will celebrate and uplift the community.

Check the "Truck-or-Treat" located at 2807 Dixie Highway.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.