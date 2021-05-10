Halloween on Hillcrest still won't be in full force this year

With construction, COVID concerns, and growing popularity, the houses on Hillcrest Avenue won't all be handing out candy or even putting up decorations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of people flock to Hillcrest Avenue every October to see decorations. Thousands more come on Halloween to trick or treat.

It's been a tradition for decades.

Jessica Powell and Brian Adams moved into their Hillcrest home two years ago. "The first year we did it in 2019, it was freezing rain, and we still had about 3,000 kids go by," Powell said. She had to buy her candy in bulk.

It goes beyond the candy, their front yard is filled with giant spiders, made from boxes, tubing, trash bags, and spray foam. "A lot of spray foam," the couple said in unison.

To make Halloween spectacularly spooky, the whole block is lined with skeletons, dolls, and interactive displays.

While the three blocks normally have about 60 houses with decorations, Diana Gautier predicts this year there will only be about 20. She's the unofficial rep for Hillcrest Halloween.

"There are going to be some people handing out candy and then there are lots of people who aren't going to be handing out candy," she said.

There are three main reasons for the change.

COVID is still a concern.

The crowds have gotten chaotic.

Construction is the biggest and most literal roadblock.

A Louisville water company project is blocking access to Hillcrest from Frankfort Avenue.

Gautier said it's, "just not a good time."

So, if Hillcrest is on your trick or treat route, the people who live there said to take it off.

One block over from Diana Gautier, Diana Banks said, "A lot of the neighbors have gotten together and we've talked and decided that for the most part, we're not going to pass out candy on Halloween. Just because of the potential for danger and people getting hit and clogging up the traffic and there's really no way to get all the way through anyway."

Banks grew up in this house and is still putting up decorations.

Though she says the setup this year is much less elaborate. She and her neighbors said they love seeing people visit their street to look at their homes, but hope there won't be too many on Halloween.

Instead, they ask that folks drive or walk through any other day in October.

