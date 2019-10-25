LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pumpkins are carved, tombstones litter the lawn. The days are getting shorter and spookier as Halloween approaches.

"Our entire street over the last couple of years, we've slowly gained steam, people have been adding to it. We're not Hillcrest, but we're getting up to it," said Andrew Sauer who lives in Merriwether.

Sauer decks out his home every year, life-size werewolf and all, "The werewolf is something that I created myself and have been adding to and perfecting for the last couple of years."

On Friday, Sauer noticed a zombie and some other decorations were stolen from his yard, "I, you know, went on naively thinking that was the end of it."

These Halloween Grinch's weren't done, on Sunday Sauer woke up to his dogs barking at 2 in the morning, "It clicked with me so I jumped out of bed and ran outside."

His Werewolf was gone. "It wasn't a full moon so I know he didn't just walk off," said Sauer.

He didn't let it go either, driving around in the early morning, Sauer was on the search for his missing creation. Instead, he found the police, "We got together and filed a report. They'd indicated that I guess this happens pretty frequently. They indicated that I guess this happens pretty frequently, they suspected the person is selling them at flea markets."

Sauer isn't the only one, the entire neighborhood was hit. Jenny Keifer shared this video with us showing many people stealing her inflatable decorations. After the first time, they chained them down with a padlock, the thieves cut through it and stole even more the second time.

"After these last couple of thefts, everybody's taking their stuff down. It's about the most gutless thing you can do at night under the cover of darkness," said Sauer.

Now Sauer has a plea, "His family misses him so if you see wolfman out there, please return him."

And if the neighbors or police don't find them, surely the ghosts will for trying to squash everyone's Halloween spirit.