LIST | Halloween events in Louisville, southern Indiana

Boo at the Zoo: For more than 40 years, the Louisville Zoo transforms the zoo into a living storybook filled with music, fun and a safe place for kids 11 and under to trick-or-treat.

Features at Boo at the Zoo include the Spooktacular Carousel, “not-so-itsy-bitsy” Spider House and the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow experience.

October 1–3, 7–10, 14–17, 21–24, & 28-30 2021 (Thursdays – Sundays)

Party starts at 5 p.m. Route closes at 10 p.m.

Special Tickets Required for all Guests ages 3+

Ultimate Halloween Fest: Louisville is home to a 6-week festival celebrating the spooky season. This year the happenings will take place at Pope Lick Park until Oct. 23 and Paristown from Oct. 2 through Oct. 31. There will be a variety of live performances, movies, creepy stories and escape rooms.

Homerun Halloween: Louisville Slugger Museum will have half-off admission, special mini bats, spooky ghost stories about the facility. Official say there will be plenty of fun activities throughout the day. There will also be an opportunity to pose with the “World’s Largest Vampire” stake crafted at the museum.

This takes weekly on Sundays beginning Oct. 10 until Oct. 31.

Belle of Louisville

Hull-o-ween Family Cruise: Families will have the opportunity to explore the 107-year-old majestic beauty with their own ghost guide. There will also be stories, Halloween-themed crafts, activities and music. At the end of the cruise, lots of trick-or-treating!

The Hull-o-ween Family cruise will take place on Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Costumes are encouraged but not necessary.

Tickets are $35.99 for adults (15-64), $34.99 for seniors (65+), $14.99 for kids (5-14) and children 4 and under are free.

Haunted River Cruise: This nighttime haunted cruise will give visitors a chance to hear spooky stories and the steamboat’s history on the Ohio River. Guests can also head to the Captain’s Quarters to have a tarot card reading by a psychic. There will also be music, cocktails and a costume contest.

The cruise is on Oct. 30 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and for adults ages 21 and up. Tickets are $35.99 for adults (21-64) and $34.99 for seniors (65+).

Rocky Horror Picture Show: A special midnight showing of the film will take place on Oct. 30 at the Mellwood Art Center. Hosted by the Absolute Studio Theater, the show will have a live band play before the film along with variety numbers.

Officials say this is a shadow cast production and “will be performed with the move in a classic, intimate setting.”

Waverly Hills Halloween Relay Tour: If you’ve ever wanted to tour this during October, now’s your change. Known as one of the “most haunted places on Earth,” you can move through the Sanatorium from guide to guide while hearing facts and stories about the facility.

These tours take place on weekends throughout the month.

Oldham County

Spirt of La Grange Ghost Tours: The two-hour candlelit tour around La Grange combines the town’s spooky history of Main Street with the spirits themselves. They say if you’re feeling a cold rush on your neck, be sure to look over your shoulder.

The tours are every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 (Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 are sold out).

Candlelight Cemetery Tour: The Oldham County History Center hosts a tour of various cemeteries including Floydsburg (Oct. 6) and The Valley of Rest Cemetery (Oct. 14 and Oct. 28). Officials also include love stories and stories of those who changed world history.

This event is recommended for those ages 9 and up. Reservation are required and tickets are $10 per person.

Trunk or Treat at the Drive-In: Rain or shine, for $25 a carload, you can experience family fun at the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in La Grange. Casper is the featured film and your kids can safely experience trick-or-treating.

Boo Dell!! At Yew Dell: Kids of all ages can come out in their costumes while enjoying a day of community fun. Highlights include trick-or-treating along their “Trail-o-Treats”, hayrides, a straw maze, scavenger hunts, music by School of Rock Louisville and Mr. Magic.

The ticketed event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on Halloween and officials advise for people to grab them quickly because they do sell out fast.

Halloween MANIA: If you’re headed to downtown La Grange, there will be plenty of free trick or treating on Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some businesses will have pumpkin signs in their store windows.

Trick or treaters will begin their journey at the Welcome Center on Main Street where they will receive a treat bag and sign up for door prizes. There’s also a planned candy swap shot for kids who need to swap out their candy for other toys or trinkets.

Skeleton 5K/Run/Walk & Spooktacular Festival: If you want to work off some candy calories, or just want to have fun, this 5K run/walk takes place at Wendell Moore Park in Buckner on Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. Registration is $30. They not that online registration closes at 2 p.m. on Oct. 15. Participants get a finish medal, race bib, chip time race and post-race refreshments.

Following the race is their festival from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

YMCA Monster Mash Dash 5K: They call it a “devilish dash” to the finish. This 5K race in Crestwood will also feature a costume contest. The event is open to ages 6 and up and awards will be given to the top three females and top three males (based on gun time). There is a $45 cost per participant.

South Oldham Rotary Scavenger Hunt: This family-friendly scavenger hunt is set for Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. until noon at the Oldham County Arts Center in Crestwood. This event is scheduled to have 8 stops and prizes for spookiest car and best theme car. Reservations are required and the cost is $20 per car.

Indiana

New Albany

Literally, A Haunted House: Take a tour of Culbertson Mansion’s annual haunted house they say is filled with “thrills and chills” in its Carriage House.

The tour will take place every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Oct. 23 (Halloween weekend is sold out).

New Albany Wicked Walk: This murder, mystery and mayhem walking tour on Main Street in downtown is based on “documented historical events.” The 2-mile trek will take ghost hunters to sites where events “actually occurred, is said to have occurred, or in some instances, have a direct connection to the event.”

Trick or Treat Saturdays: Fostered Up Art is giving away a free treat bag to kids on Saturdays through the end of October. They are close to the New Albany Farmers Market which also runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

Check out Fostered Up Art at 37 Bank Street, Suite 11 in New Albany.

Corydon

Haunted Storytime: On Friday, Oct. 29, kids ages 6 to 12-years old can celebrate Halloween with the Corydon Capital State Historic site as they will share spooky stories by candlelight in the parlor at the Governor’s Headquarters. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5

Halloween Parade: The Town of Corydon will also host its annual Halloween parade on Oct. 30. It will begin at Fred Cammack’s Farm Market at 5 p.m. followed by trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Real Haunted Happenings: Dark Corners of Corydon – Guests will have the chance to explore the dark and grim history of the city during a lantern guided tour of their historic downtown. The tours will be offered on Oct. 30 either at 8 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person and you must register by Oct. 29.

Overnight Paranormal Investigation at the First State Capitol: Brave souls who are into paranormal activities will investigate the Capitol, Governor’s Headquarters and the First State Office Building. It begins at 11 p.m. of Oct. 30 and ends at 6 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Jeffersonville

Drive Thru Trick or Treat Spooktacular: Hunters Brook Farm in Jeffersonville is hosting its annual Halloween fundraiser on Oct. 30. This year’s drive-thru event will showcase horses dressed up in costumes ready to give treats. Cars are $10 and vans are $15 at the gate.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hunters Brook Farm is located at 5006 Charlestown Pike.

