LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Halloween is two weeks away and one of Louisville’s most well-known Halloween traditions is helping get people in the spirit.

The decorations are officially displayed on Hillcrest Avenue in Crescent Hill.

From graveyards to ghosts to even a Hocus Pocus display, neighbors fully embrace the Halloween theme.

“It's fun to see. It's a fun thing to do every year just to walk up and down and see how the houses have changed, who's participating, what new decorations are out,” Darin Lewis said.

The displays will stay up through the end of the month.

While there are no set times, its recommended you come by before ten to ensure the lights are still on in the yards.

Trick or treating this year on Hillcrest Avenue will be October 31st from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

