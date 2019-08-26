LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Hall of Fame jockey has been arrested after police in southern Indiana saw him driving the wrong way on a street.

Harrison County prosecutor Otto Schalk says officers arrested Calvin Borel near Corydon.

Schalk says the three-time Kentucky Derby winner originally refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Once a test was completed at the jail, Schalk says Borel blew a .19.

This isn’t Borel’s first DUI charge. He was also charged with one in Evansville in 2011.

Borel was inducted into the National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame in 2013 and won the Kentucky Derby in 2007, 2009, and 2010.

