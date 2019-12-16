CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Mayor Bob Hall has conceded in Charlestown's mayoral race following the completion of a ballot recount. The vote deficit changed from 32 to 24.

According to a letter from the mayor and his reelection team, they still believe there were flaws in the voting process but don't feel they can prove the election results were changed by those flaws. They have ceased all legal action.

Treva Hodges is the official winner of the election.

"I do not take my responsibility lightly and I look forward to serving ALL of Charlestown for the next four years," she said in part on Facebook.

