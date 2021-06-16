Community clean-up at Hal Warheim Park set for Saturday

After the pandemic, this park hidden away in the Belknap neighborhood needs a little TLC. Neighbors of all ages and abilities are invited to help.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hal Warheim Park, hidden away in the Belknap neighborhood, may be small in size, but it makes a big impact. With a playground, meditation garden and artwork on display, it's a great place to visit on warm summer days.

However, Warheim Park Association Director Sally McMahon said the park needs a little TLC, especially after the coronavirus pandemic. Crews normally visit the park four to five times a year to clean and maintain the area, but they didn't feel safe gathering together because of COVID-19.

Last year, the park association asked people in the neighborhood to adopt a plot in the park. This year, they want to beautify the space together.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, neighbors of all ages and abilities are invited to Hal Warheim Park for a community clean-up. The group event is scheduled to last until around 11 a.m.

"It doesn't sound like a lot of fun when you think about weeding, but it ends up being fun because you're with your neighbors," McMahon said.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own water gardening tools. There are no public restrooms available at the park.

For more information on the community clean-up, visit the Hal Warheim Park website.

