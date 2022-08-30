Grounds blessed for new Habitat for Humanity affordable housing

The Legacy Foundation is also donating $500,000 to the project to continue their mission of affordable health care.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The grounds are blessed and ready for Habitat for Humanity’s newest affordable housing development.

Both Habitat for Humanity and the Legacy Foundation of Kentuckiana purchased some land in the PRP neighborhood.

About 40 affordable housing units will be built, and they’ve already built roughly 575 Habitat for Humanity homes in the metro.

“This gift of over 500 thousand dollars to the habitat, perfectly alines with our new mission to provide for those less advantaged and vulnerable,” Legacy Foundation of Kentuckiana’s spokesperson Jay Klempner said. “We are innovating how and where healing can happen.”

He added that healing is not only found in the healthcare system, but “strategically with partnerships like Habitat in our community.”

Habitat for Humanity said 30 families have already been approved for the program, and they hope one of those families will be the first home buyers in Santa Fe Crossing.

