NEW ALBANY, Ind. — International Women’s Day is on March 8 and Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana is celebrating women through its annual Women Build. Teams of volunteers are raising money to help build a house for a single mom and her two sons.

This year’s Women Build starts on March 5. Volunteers are needed through March 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1850 State Street in New Albany. Teams will help build the panels for the new home, in a space provided by Baptist Health Floyd. To get involved with this build, call 812-948-1235.

There will also be other opportunities to volunteer throughout the year. The framing is expected to begin this summer and Habitat for Humanity hopes the house will be finished by Fall 2020.

If you can’t physically volunteer, you can still join a team and help raise money for the project. Teams must have at least 6 members and both men and women can join. You can find more information on the Habitat for Humanity website.

This year, approximately 6,000 female volunteers will come together in more than 200 communities around the world to build and improve 540 homes for International Women Build Week. Habitat for Humanity has hosted the Women Build program since 1991.

