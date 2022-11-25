H-E-B said the ground beef involves 5-and 10-pound chubs of the Hill Country Fare 73% lean ground beef, and the 80% lean ground chucks.

SAN ANTONIO — Tyson Foods has recalled nearly 94,000 pounds of Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products due to the possibility that it may contain "mirror-like" material.

H-E-B said the ground beef was produced at its Amarillo facility and involves 5-and 10-pound chubs of the Hill Country Fare 73% lean ground beef, and the 80% lean ground chucks. The affected products have a freeze-by date of 11/25/2022.

These products were sold at H-E-B's, Mi Tienda and Central Market stores across Texas.

All of the affected products have been removed from store shelves, and no other products have been affected by this voluntary recall, H-E-B said.

H-E-B customers who bought the affected products can return them to the store for a full refund. Those with questions can call 1-800-432-3113 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

