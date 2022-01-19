Closing arguments heard in civil lawsuit filed after teen's 2016 death at a Kentucky detention facility

According to court documents, Lincoln Village staff falsified 64 bed checks related to McMillen on the night of her death in 2016.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of 16-year-old Gynnya McMillen may be one step closer to closure as the family's civil lawsuit approaches its conclusion. Closing arguments were held at a federal court in Louisville Wednesday and the jury is expected to share a verdict Thursday.

McMillen was found unresponsive in her cell at the Lincoln Village Detention Center on the morning of Jan. 11, 2016. Autopsy reports indicate that McMillen died in her sleep from a sudden cardiac arrhythmia stemming from an inherited heart condition.

Employees of the detention center said nothing could have been done to save McMillen, but her family members and other activists disagreed, leading to a months-long investigation into her death

An internal investigation by the state Justice and Public Safety Cabinet found that there was a "pattern of employee misconduct" at the Hardin County detention center. Six employees were the focus of the investigation and at least three were fired.

In 2017, two former Youth Worker Supervisors, Reginald Windham and Victor Holt, pleaded guilty to charges of official misconduct for failing to complete proper bed checks at the time of McMillen's death. They were each fined $200.

McMillen's mother, Michelle McMillen, filed a civil lawsuit against several Lincoln Village employees in Aug. 2016, detailing the hours leading up to her daughter's death and asking for compensation as well as trials for any crimes "so triable."

Lawsuit allegations

Thirteen people are named in the lawsuit, including 11 Lincoln Village employees and two members of the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice. The lawsuit alleges that the actions - and lack of action - from those named resulted in the "wrongful death of Gynnya" on Jan. 11, 2016.

The lawsuit says Gynnya McMillen was taken into custody by the Shelbyville Police Department after a fight with her mother on the morning of Jan. 10 and booked into the Lincoln Village Juvenile Detention Center. A judge ordered McMillen to stay at the facility until her scheduled court appearance on Monday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m.

According to the suit, four Lincoln Village staff members used a martial arts technique known as "Aikido" to restrain McMillen when she refused to remove her sweatshirt during a screening. After that, documents say McMillen was placed in an isolation cell for more than nine hours "on a metal bed frame without a mattress pad or blanket."

The lawsuit states that Vicki Mullins, a counselor at the facility, asked McMillen a series of questions to identify potential behavioral health needs or concerns. McMillen answered "no" to all 52 MAYSI-2 questions, which, according to the suit, should have prompted further questioning from Mullins.

The lawsuit cites Justice Cabinet policy, which states that youths detained in state-run facilities are to be "continually monitored" after they are admitted and room checks are to never be longer than 15 minutes.

According to court documents, staff falsified 64 bed checks related to McMillen by either not performing a check and reporting that one was done or inaccurately documenting what happened during the checks.

Between 11:39 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 11, the lawsuit says McMillen died from a sudden cardiac event related to long QT syndrome, an inherited condition that can cause fast or chaotic heartbeats.

At 11:39 p.m., the lawsuit alleges that Youth Worker Supervisor Reginald Windham heard coughing from Gynnya's cell and thought she may have been choking.

According to the suit, Windham "stood outside Gynnya's cell and watched... her last gasps and dying breaths" and "did not lift a finger to help her, instead returning to his desk."

The lawsuit says five other employees looked into her room or falsely documented bed checks between 11:39 p.m. and 9:55 a.m. the next day, when McMillen was found unresponsive.

Two other employees were able to see live surveillance video from McMillen's cell but did not take action. The lawsuit claims at least one of the employees should have seen McMillen moving in "what appeared to be an uncontrolled manner" around 11:39 p.m., indicating some kind of medical distress.

McMillen was found unresponsive in her cell at 9:56 a.m. on Jan. 11 when a sheriff's deputy arrived to take her to her court appearance, according to the lawsuit. Over the next 20 minutes, a 911 call was made, CPR was utilized and EMTs responded to the facility. At 10:45 a.m., the Hardin County Coroner arrived to remove McMillen's body from the facility.

Dr. Peter Schwartz, an expert on long QT syndrome and a consultant for McMillen's family, said if resuscitative action was taken at the time of McMillen's cardiac event, it would have saved her life. The lawsuit claims that the employee who called 911 was not aware of the facility's CPR policy, despite the Justice Cabinet's requirement that all workers be certified in first aid, CPR and AED usage.

According to the lawsuit, four employees had documented histories of alleged misconduct at Lincoln Village prior to McMillen's death. The allegations range from failing to give inmates medication to inappropriate sexual misconduct and inappropriate use of force on inmates.

"If a more caring, properly trained and properly supervised employee had been present he or she would have been intervened and most likely saved Gynnya's life," the lawsuit says.

Included in the lawsuit are the findings from the Justice Department's internal investigation into the facility.

According to Ed Jewell with the Internal Investigation Branch, the facility had a "systemic practice of some staff falsifying the Room Observation Forms" which "led to staff possibly not noticing Gynnya in a medical distressed state."

The lawsuit asks for action on 10 counts:

Excessive force under the 4th Amendment

Medical needs under the 4th and/or 14th Amendment

Failure to train/supervise under the 4th and/or 14th Amendment

Negligence

Negligence per se

Negligent hiring, training, supervision, retention

Assault

Battery

False imprisonment

Punitive damages

The Lincoln Village Juvenile Detention Center closed in 2017 as part of Kentucky's effort to shut down facilities that were operating below capacity. The facility's closure was not related to McMillen's death or the subsequent investigation.

