Gun violence survivors share ideas, create dialogue during summit for ways to improve Louisville

In addition to sharing their concerns about Louisville, they are hoping they can draw more people to help noting that gun violence is impacting everyone.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Survivors of gun violence are hoping to make a change.

They gathered on Saturday to share ideas, and to find ways to make Louisville safer just two weeks after two deadly mass shootings rocked the city.

The roundtable discussion was hosted by the Austin Floyd Foundation and Voice of Black Mothers United.

“To be honest with you, far too many of us have gun violence in common – paying attention to what’s going on across America and in our own community over the last two weeks, none of us are exempt from it,” Kal Carey of YouthBuild said. “We need to collectively play a role in its eradication.”

Alesia Floyd with the Austin Floyd Foundation added, “It only takes one person to make a difference and I just hope each individual that lives here takes that time to make that conscious decision to wake up each morning to love thy neighbor as thyself and make us make Louisville a better place.”

Organizers are hoping they can take ideas suggested to improve the lives gun violence survivors in Louisville.

They also note many survivors are facing poverty of houselessness.

