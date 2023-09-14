Gun found in JCPS student's backpack at elementary school

School officials quickly determined a Whitney Young Elementary School student had a gun in their backpack; however, the gun was "never used in a threatening manner."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student is being disciplined after officials found a gun in their backpack on Thursday.

In a letter sent to parents, Whitney Young Elementary School Principal Erica Lawson said they received a report that a student might have a weapon with them at school.

Lawson said school officials quickly determined a student had a gun in their backpack; however, the gun was "never used in a threatening manner" at the school.

"The student who brought the weapon to school will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook," Lawson said. "Please review this handbook with your student and remind them that no weapon should ever be brought to school."

Officials encouraged those who have any questions to contact the school office.

