Tip leads to gun found at Academy at Shawnee

It's the second time in two days a gun was found at a Jefferson County school.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second time in two days, a gun has been found at another Jefferson County school.

JCPS officials said the gun was found at the Academy at Shawnee.

In a letter sent to parents, Principal Kym Rice said school personnel were notified that a student possibly had a gun in the building.

Rice said their school’s safety administrator and safety officer contact both LMPD and JCPS police departments.

She said the gun had been found in a backpack and said it was never used in a threatening manner inside the building. As the investigation took place, Rice said the school’s building security level was heightened.

“We want to thank the person who brought this to our attention. It’s imperative we all work together to maintain the safety of our students and staff,” she said.

This comes a day after a student was found in possession of a gun at Butler High School.

That student in possession of the gun at Shawnee may likely face criminal charges and is expected to be disciplined according to the student handbook.

Rice urges students to be aware and to report information to school officials.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.