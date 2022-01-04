Student arrested after gun found at Pleasure Ridge Park High

This is the 13th gun that has been confiscated in separate occasions this school year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student has been taken custody after a gun was found at Pleasure Ridge Park High School.

Officials with JCPS said the weapon was discovered on Tuesday.

No other information about the incident was made available.

WHAS11 News reached out to JCPS about the incident and they said in a statement that the student “will be disciplined in accordance with JCPS policy.”

This is the 13th gun that has been confiscated in separate occasions this school year.

