Gun found in student's backpack at Moore High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student is facing disciplinary action after officials said a gun was found inside a backpack at Moore High School.

The gun was found Tuesday morning and JCPS security was called to investigate the incident.

In a letter sent to parents, principal Traci Morris Hunt said the weapon was not used in a threatening manner.

“The health, safety and well-being of your child are of the utmost importance,” she said.

The students who had the gun will be disciplined according to JCPS policy.

