LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS confirmed that a gun was found in the backpack of a student this morning.

There were no injuries reported from the school.

According to JCPS, "A gun was found in a student’s backpack at Southern High School this morning. The student has been charged and will be disciplined according to district policies and procedures."

Updates will be made to this story as new information surfaces

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.