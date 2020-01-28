LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools are investigating after a gun was found in a child’s backpack at Hazelwood Elementary.

School principal Courtney Grace sent a letter home with students Monday afternoon following the incident.

She says a staff member located the gun and it was never used in a threatening manner. JCPS security was notified soon after. They say the weapon was discovered when another student alerted staff. Officials applauded that student’s quick actions.

Grace said they encourage students to come forward and tell school staff if they see something unusual.

