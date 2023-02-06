Gun confiscated from student at Ballard High School, JCPS confirms

In a letter sent home to parents, the school said they were made aware last week that one of their students may have had the weapon in their possession last week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools has confirmed another gun was found in one of its schools.

Officials said a student brought a gun to Ballard High School.

In a letter sent home to parents, the school said they were made aware last week that one of their students may have had the weapon in their possession last week.

JCPS officers interviewed the student Monday morning and the student admitted to having the weapon.

The district said the weapon was confiscated and “never used in a threatening manner.”

“This is another chance for us, and our families, to remind students that if they ‘see something, say something,’” Carolyn Callahan, chief communications and community officer, said in a statement.

The student will be disciplined according to the student handbook.

