Man found guilty following 2019 double murder

The jury recommends he receive a life sentence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was found guilty of murder and assault more than three years after two teenagers were found dead in the Jacobs neighborhood.

Shawn Hollingsworth was charged and found guilty of one count of murder and one count of assault first degree, according to a court document.

The jury recommended the following sentence:

Murder – Life sentence

Assault First Degree – 20 years to serve

The jury reportedly recommends the sentences run consecutively for a total of "life to serve".

On June 23, 2019, Robin O’Bryant, 17, and an unknown, juvenille victim were found shot inside a vehicle at the 3000 block of Wheeler Avenue.

Officers found the unknown female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her back. Officers also found O'Bryant dead in the backseat of the vehicle from a gunshot wound to her face.

A third juvenile victim was found in the alley of Seelbach Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died later that night in the hospital, according to a court document.

LMPD Homicide's investigation reportedly identified Shawn Hollingsworth, at the time 18 years old, as the person who shot and killed two juvenile victims and seriously injured the third victim.

O'Bryant had graduated from Fairdale High School that spring and would have celebrated her 18th birthday the Monday following her murder.

O’Bryant’s family spoke out during a press conference following her murder, asking the community to stop the violence.

“Please pray for us. Pray for the family, pray, pray, and pray – but like my sister said, we have to take action and that’s what we intend to do – take action,” O’Bryant’s grandmother said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.