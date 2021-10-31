One of Louisville's popular restaurants is moving to NuLu in 2022

Guaca Mole Cocina Mexicana is moving from its current location in Lyndon to 900 E. Market Street sometime at the start of 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Olé Hospitality Group, founders of Louisville staples El Taco Luchador and Steak & Bourbon, recently announced their plans to move one of their popular restaurant locations to NuLu in 2022.

Chefs and cousins Fernando and Yaniel Martinez said Guaca Mole Cocina Mexicana is moving from its current location in Lyndon to 900 E. Market Street, where Rye on Market once was, sometime by the start of 2022.

“It’s going to be an incredible space,” Fernando Martinez said. “We have had so much success in NuLu with Señora Arepa and Bodeguita de Mima. Guests can expect an experience of the same caliber.”

Along with the announcement, the owners released concept renderings of the new location.

“It’s the space we have been waiting for,” Fernando Martinez said.

Guaca Mole first opened the doors to its current location in 2013. The restaurant features the Martinez cousins’ take on traditional Mexican cuisine, highlighted by three fresh varieties of guacamole as well as several styles of the avocado-based dip made with nuts, spices and chiles.

“When people ask, I always say that this is my favorite of our concepts because I think we execute the menu particularly well,” Yaniel Martinez said. “With this new space in a high-visible area, the murals, and one of the best roof decks in the city, I think it is going to be a hot ticket."

The Martinizes said they plan to continue operating the East End location until they are finished with the build-out of the new location.

